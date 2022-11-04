Transparency International Tackles RMAFC Over Plan To Review Remuneration For Public Office Holders

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation & Fiscal Commission has said that it is not responsible for the review of minimum wage or giving Nigerian Civil Servants a decent wage.

The Chairman of the RMAFC, Mohammed Bello Shehu, said this on Friday while responding to the advice of Transparency International on the proposed review of political and judiciary office holders pay on Channels TV.

Shehu had announced the plan during a courtesy visit to the Chairman, Nigerian Governors Forum, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State in his office in Abuja.

The review which is likely upward will cover the remuneration for political, public and judicial office holders in the country.

The last review was carried out in 2008, making it more compelling to conduct the exercise in line with the functions of RMAFC as contained in paragraph 32(D) of part 1 to the third schedule of 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

THE WHISTLER had reported that the President earns N14.058m annually or N1.171m monthly as basic salary and several allowances.

For the Vice President, he currently earns N12.126m annually or N1.01m monthly and other allowances worth.

But the national minimum wage is N30,000 which has not been implemented in many states.

Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, Head Transparency International, Nigeria who was also a guest alongside the RMAFC Chairman on Channels said the decision should have also captured the plights of minimum wage earners who are struggling to survive.

According to him, the RMAFC should come out with review plan that suits economic reality and the country’s financial strength.

Rafsanjani said, “From all indication, the beneficiaries of these allowances and salaries are going to put pressure to ensure that they take whatever should be taken. But we still insist that given the financial crisis Nigeria finds itself, the timing is not right for this upward review.

“We are not against giving wages and salaries that will not take care of any Nigerian worker. Whether worker or public officials, but what we are saying is that already, when you look at each executive office or legislature for example. If you see the number of resources going to them, you will see that definitely there is no fairness when you look at average worker in Nigeria who has been struggling.

“Most of these people (political) there medical expenses are covered even needs and food are covered, transportation covered, housing covered, everything.

“Virtually, they do nothing with their income. When you look at the package that they have, they don’t really touch anything. That is outside the legitimate ones. The illegitimate earnings are even more than what you can think of and that is why we are cautioning all these things because it is increasing the political violence and do or die politics.

“Most of these money is not even taxable outside for example the salary. Those allowances, big money and other illegitimate earnings. We need to have fundamental restructuring in the way this system has been.

“Let us also consider poor Nigerian workers who are struggling with N30,000 minimum wage and sometimes they don’t even get this pay.”

He argued that in some states, workers don’t get paid adding, “I think we must look at this if we want to look at fairness.”

Reacting, the Chairman of RMAFC said it is not the responsibility of the commission to ensure Nigerians have a decent living wage.

Shehu said, “We are looking at this things wholistically. We want to bring onboard all political and public office holders that are captured in our Act and those that have not been captured. I gave you an example of an ambassador. If you are an ambassador who is not a career ambassador, his salary is that of a deputy director which is N250,000 in a foreign land. We want to stop that. He represents Nigeria.

“We want to also bridge that salary disparity existing between political office holders and judicial office holders in the country.”

He said the Civil Society and other interest groups will make their inputs on the issue which the RFMC will treat scientifically.

The RMAFC boss said, “We will take a decision. And contrary to the perception of Nigerians, it is not something that can be done in a month. This thing may take six months or seven months and even up to the next administration.

“We also want to enlighten the general public about the actual remuneration of the judicial and political office holders, so that they can have an understanding.

“We are not averse to people having a living wage in Nigeria. The commission it is not our responsibility, but as decent human being, I want every Nigerian that works for public or even private to have a decent wage. It is not our responsibility.”