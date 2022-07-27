Troops On Rescue Mission Kill Bandit In Zamfara, Recovers Arms, Ammunition

87 SHARES Share Tweet

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji on Wednesday killed a bandit during a rescue mission at the residence of one Bello Dan Iya following a distress call from villagers.

Troops had received a distress call in the early hours of the day from Bayi village in the Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The troops neutralised one and recovered one AK47 rifle, magazine, four rounds of 7.632mm special, one MPs and one sachet of marijuana.

Also, on Monday, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN arrested a “notorious kidnapper/armed robber” and cattle rustler Zwanlan Fatim, 42, at the Shendam town, Shendam LGA of Plateau State.

“Troops recovered 1 x locally made pistol, 5 x cartridges, 1 x rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 2 x mobile phones, 2 x Union Bank ATM cards, 1 x ID card, assorted charms amongst others,” a statement by the Defence Headquarters read.

The statement, signed by its Spokesperson, Major General Benard Onyeuko, disclosed that the troops on Tuesday intercepted two rail vandals, Abba Abdul and Joseph ZI.

Both suspects from Bas village, Heipang District, Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau, were intercepted while conveying 86 railways UIC sleepers in a red Peugeot Boxer vehicle with registration No BAU 05 SX.

“The military high command commends troops of Operations SAFE HAVEN and HADARIN DAJI for their timely intervention, encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on criminal activities,” the statement said.