Trouble For Mikano, Other Generator Importers As FCCPC Investigates Dishonest Dealings

Major Generator importers in Nigeria, Mikano, Jubaili Brothers and JMG are under investigation for possible infringement on imports and manufacturing dealings.

The Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, Babatunde Irukera, said the commission has begun evidence gathering over the matter.

According to a statement on Wednesday titled, ‘commencement of broad investigation into generator importation, manufacture, assembly & distribution,’ the FCCPC said it has obtained a warrant and order of the court to proceed with the investigation.

FCCPC said, “In furtherance of the investigation, the Commission on November 16, 2022, obtained a Search Warrant and Order of the Federal High Court in Case No.: FHC/ABJ/CS/2075/2022 after sufficiently convincing the court that there is probable cause and prima facie evidence of infringements of the FCCPA.

“The purpose of the Search Warrant and Order was to secure vital information and evidence from key targets and large industry players whose businesses and practices have been implicated in the intelligence so far procured, and surveillance work is already done.

“The Commission simultaneously executed the Search Warrants on the identified targets has secured certain information from targets of the investigation. The investigation is progressing with forensic analysis, hearings, questioning, and other evidence gathering tools.”

FCCPC said is it welcomes information from members of the public that would help it in the investigation.

It also promised to make the identity of the whistleblowers anonymous upon request.

FCCPC said it “is keenly interested in receiving feedback or experiences with respect to dealings; or any relevant knowledge of the business or practices of generator sellers or distributors.

“Particularly, the Commission is interested in any knowledge with respect to pricings, multiple, or duplicitous equipment models, import and or customs clearing practices; and any mutual communication or coordination between companies. Information with respect to the following companies are very material: (1) Jubaili Brothers (2) Mikano International Limited (3) JMG.”