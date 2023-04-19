Twitter Influencer Chude In Police Custody, To Be Arraigned On Thursday

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Cyber Crime department has detained Chude Nnamdi, a Twitter influencer arrested over criminal defamation, in Abuja.

The development occurred four weeks after he was first arrested by the NPF’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Anambra State.

He was subsequently transferred to Abuja, where he was detained for five days and was released after perfecting his bail condition, which required a Level 16 civil servant to stand as surety.

Nnamdi, however, had reported to the NPF on Wednesday, based on the requirement of his bail term, THE WHISTLER learnt.

The situation had caused tension on social media where the report of his arrest was circulated.

But reacting to the development, a top police officer who confided in THE WHISTLER, said,

“Chude was not rearrested. He came to report himself on the date provided on the term of bail. He was sent to our custody.”

Nnamdi is said to be with the Cybercrime unit of the police force pending his arraignment at the Abuja Federal High Court on Thursday.

Recall that Nnamdi was arrested on March 18 for cyberstalking, pursuant to a complaint received via a petition, about his activities on social media.

The police said the activities contravened the provision of Section 24 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 and other criminal laws.

It noted that a prima facie case was also established against him, and the case file was forwarded to the Force Legal Department for further action.

Nnamdi gave an insight into why he was arrested by the police in March, saying he had shared a Twitter post claiming that the president-elect, Bola Tinubu had contacted Nigerian oil mogul, Emeka Offor, to plead with Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi to accept what he tagged “a rigged result”.