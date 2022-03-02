Ukraine: Buhari Approves N3.5b To Evacuate Stranded Nigerians

Nigeria
By Wondrous Nnaemeka

About 2090 Nigerians have escaped the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and are taking refuge in four neighboring countries, a presidential aide has said on Wednesday.

Bashir Ahmad, Personal Assistant on Digital and New Media to President Muhammadu, stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has concluded arrangements to bring the first batch of Nigerians into the country “ tomorrow, Thursday, March 3, 2022.”

“The Nigerian embassy in Hungary received 650 evacuees from Ukraine, 350 in Poland, 940 in Romania and 150 in Slovakia,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

Furthermore, The Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, disclosed on Wednesday that the federal government has approved $8.5 million (N3,510,500,000) for the evacuation of stranded Nigerians in Ukraine which has witnessed military confrontation between its forces and Russia since Thursday.

According to Dada, Air Peace and Max Air airlines will carry out the evacuation.

