VIDEO: Adeleke’s Refurbished ‘Imole Bus’ Crashes In Osogbo After Brake Failure

Panic gripped residents of Osogbo, the capital of Osun State, on Wednesday when a refurbished government bus conveying workers and students crashed after experiencing brake failure.

The incident occurred around 2:35 PM along the Capital/Estate/Dele-Yes-Sir road in Osogbo.

Eyewitnesses told THE WHISTLER that the bus, christened ‘Imole De Bus,’ was traveling from Oke-Fia towards Estate when the brakes failed.

The bus lost control, veered off the road, and collided with the median strip before hitting a streetlight pole.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported, but the incident caused panic among bystanders and nearby hawkers.

“The bus was coming from Oke-Fia end, going towards Estate when it had brake failure,” an eyewitness, Tomi, told our correspondent.

“The crash scared many of us at the scene; it nearly crushed some hawkers in the area. The bus ran over road bumps, it lost control, and collided with the road median strip and eventually hit the streetlight pole.”

Another eyewitness, Patience, corroborated Tomi’s account and added that the crash caused heavy traffic congestion in the area before the bus was removed from the scene.

The incident raised concerns about the safety of the refurbished buses, which were part of a government initiative to alleviate the hardship caused by the recent fuel subsidy removal.