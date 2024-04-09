PDP Crisis Deepens As Pro-Wike Rep Members Counter Atiku’s Move, Reject Call For Damagum’s Resignation By 60 Others

743 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a new twist as allies of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory led by the minority leader of the House of Representatives, Kingsley Chinda, have kicked against the call for Damagum’s resignation.

Chinda, who’s from Rivers State, Nyesom Wike’s home state, emerged as Minority Leader of the House following Wike’s nomination to beat Atiku’s ally who vied for the position in 2023.

THE WHISTLER on Monday reported that 60 PDP lawmakers of the opposition coalition on Monday in Abuja called for the resignation of the Peoples Democratic Party’s acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, for alleged anti-party activities.

Demanding that if Damagum does not leave office to pave the way for the appointment of a new acting chairman from the North Central, the zone of the suspended National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, they will exit the party.

But in a counter move ahead of the much anticipated meeting of the National Execution Council (NEC) of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, who was the party’s presidential candidate in the last election, has begun moves to ensure his men take over the mantle of leadership in the troubled party.

Wike, who said he remains a PDP member despite supporting the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election Atiku was defeated, is also plotting to install his men as leaders of the PDP while holding his position as FCT minister.

Wike’s position has become divisive in the party with the hawks in PDP blaming Damagum for what they said is Wike’s” overarching influence in the party despite contributing to its downfall.”

But as Atiku and his allies continue to plot the way out of the mess, Wike’s allies who are also in strategic positions have moved to protect their man to ensure his influence in the party remains while also pulling the strings in the affairs of the party in his home state of Rivers.

Led by the Minority Leader and leader of the caucus, Kingsley Chinda; Deputy Minority Leader, Ali Madaki; Minority Whip, Ali Isah and Deputy Minority Whip, George Ozodinobi, his men on Tuesday described the Ikenga Ugochinyere-led coalition as “a body unknown to the parliament.”

A statement cosigned by the minority leaders in the house partly reads, “Our attention has been drawn to a press release by the group and we state unequivocally that the minority caucus and the PDP caucus dissociates themselves from the said press statement.

“The said coalition of lawmakers led by Ikenga Ugochinyere is unknown to the parliament and both caucuses condemn

in totality the absurd move, the uncouth and unparliamentary language of the group.

“The general public should take note that such a coalition is unknown to parliament, and their demands do not represent that of the minority parties.

“The said lawmakers should desist from further misinformation of the public and be more honourable in their conduct.”