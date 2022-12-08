VIDEO: Shiloh Congregation Jubilates For Peter Obi

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi was at the annual program of the Living Faith Church tagged “Shiloh” on Thursday.

Announcing some royal fathers and dignitaries at the event, the first Vice President of the LFC, Bishop David Abioye also announced the presence of Obi at the meeting.

When his name was mentioned, there was wild Jubilation in the 50,000 seater Faith Tabernacle with the bishop (smiles) urging the congregation to maintain silence.

“Let’s have some silence. Please be seated everybody,” Abioye said to the congregation.

Obi, who sat at one of the front rows, stood up and waved his hands while turning around.

Seating close to him was Rtd General John Enenche, the elder brother of Pastor Paul Enenche, the president of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre.

During the sermon, the founding Bishop of the LFC, David Oyedepo, led the congregation in a prayers for the nation.

He said Nigeria needed a deliverer, not a leader.

Watch video here: