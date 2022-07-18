VIRAL VIDEO: Atiku Not Sick…He Was Helped To Fasten Seat Belt For Security Reasons – Spokesman

The spokesman for Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has denied reports that his principal took ill and had to be assisted into his car after last week’s governorship rally of the PDP in Osun State.

An online newspaper, not THE WHISTLER, had shared a video claiming that Atiku was “helped to wear (his) car seatbelt” because he became “debilitated” during his trip to the state.

The PDP presidential flagbearer visited Osun about 48 hours before the governorship poll to campaign for Senator Ademola Adeleke who eventually defeated the incumbent Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Paul Ibe, while reacting to the reports, said Atiku is in good health, adding that the “video in circulation (is the) work of mischief (makers) with no understanding of security protocols.”

He said in a statement, “We would not ordinarily have responded to this mischief, but for the impression that it will create in the minds of Nigerians which is exactly the objective of the purveyors of this fake news.

“Recall that the former Vice President of Nigeria and Presidential candidate of the PDP was in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State on Thursday for the grand rally of the PDP ahead of weekend’s election and victory of its governorship candidate, Sen. Ademola Adeleke.

“It is important to note that protective operations encompass all measures being put in place to ensure extreme safety of a VIP both on foot movements, static, and on motion.

“It is the responsibility of the head of Atiku’s security to ensure his safety before the convoy commences any movement. Since VIP movement entails protective driving, securing a VIP before embarking on any type of journey be it short or long distance cannot be over-emphasised. The overriding consideration at all times is the safety of Atiku Abubakar.

“We wish to state that Atiku Abubakar is not averse to scrutiny because of the consequential nature of the 2023 elections. However, it is our position that such scrutiny must not be predicated on a slash and burn rogue journalism as is the case with this contrived report.”