WC Playoff: S’Eagles In Turmoil As Players Boycott Training Over Unpaid Allowances

The Super Eagles players and staff boycotted training on Tuesday to protest over unresolved bonuses and other payment issues, throwing the camp into turmoil.

The players, who are camped in Rabat ahead of the World Cup qualifiers playoff clash against Gabon on Thursday, refused to partake in training on Tuesday.

The team held their first training session on Monday.

According to reports from Morocco, the full squad, including team staff, skipped today’s session as they await a quick resolution ahead of Thursday’s crucial game.

The players have been owed bonuses since 2019. None of the Super Eagles players have received their allocated allowances or bonuses for reaching the 2025 AFCON and 2026 World Cup playoffs.

The Super Eagles players released a statement to confirm the boycott on Tuesday.

The statement read, “The following statement from the Super Eagles players and staff:

“The full squad, including officials, boycotted training today in Morocco because of the unresolved issues with outstanding payments.

“The Super Eagles are awaiting a quick resolution to continue the preparation for Thursday’s game with Gabon. Thank you. From the players.”

The boycott comes just two days before the all-important clash against Gabon on Thursday.

As of Tuesday night, 23 players are in camp; Maduka Okoye is the only player yet to join the team.