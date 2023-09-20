‘We Get To Our Offices Tired’—-Residents Lament Unbearable Traffic Condition On Abuja Roads

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have lamented the growing gridlock across the city, stating that the situation has hindered their effectiveness at work.

THE WHISTLER interacted with commuters along the Jabi area of the capital city, who expressed their grievances towards the situation.

Most commuters noted that the city, formerly known for zero to mild gridlock, has evolved into a full-blown traffic environment.

A lady identified as Faith told THE WHISTLER that commuting to her office has become unbearable.

She said, “I am honestly not enjoying this, especially this rainy season. This traffic has affected me, most especially my work, leaving my house very early in the morning and reaching the office later was not what I wanted.”

Another commuter, Abule had similar reactions towards the situation. For him, the FCT is taking a negative shape in terms of traffic management, and according to him, the city has an unmatched ratio of commercial vehicles to passengers.

“I have been standing here for over twenty minutes now waiting for the next Keke (Tricycle). Everywhere is filled with waiting passengers, and once a Keke arrives, people start to fight to get in which is not good. Someone can get injured even with a traffic officer maintaining safety.”

To Comfort who was sighted waiting to board a vehicle to her place of work, she told THE WHISTLER that most of her colleagues resume the office tired with little or no interest in undertaking the task for the day”

According to her, “This is due to the long wait, struggling to get in a taxi and wasting a lot of time in traffic which we will be extremely tired”.

The FCT has reportedly witnessed an increase in population size in the last four years.

According to Macrotrends, the FCT current metro area population in 2023 is 3,840,000, a 5.15 per cent increase from 2022.

Also, the metro area population of Abuja in 2022 was 3,652,000, which is a 5.43 per cent increase from 2021.

Also in 2021, the metro area population of Abuja was 3,464,000, a 5.67 per cent increase from 2020.