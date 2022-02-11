We Have Destroyed 45 Illegal Refineries In Rivers, Delta – Army

The Nigeria Army says it had discovered and destroyed a total of 45 illegal oil refining sites in Rivers and Delta States, and arrested 12 suspected vandals.

This was disclosed by the Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Benard Oyeuko, while briefing newsmen on the troops’ operational activities to tackle insecurity in the country between 20 January – 10 February 22.

In a speech shared on the official Facebook page of the Nigeria Army, Oyeuko said that the vandals were arrested by troops of Operation Delta Safe.

He added that the troops conducted operations at different locations in Delta State, including Opuama, Warri North Local Government Area, Madangbo Creek in Warri South Local Government Area, Gbene and Abalama Communities.

Other locations combed include creeks, villages, and towns in Obelle, Rumuekpe, Oduoha, Isiokpo and Ibas in Emohua Local Government Area; Samkiri Community, Idodha/Ozochi Communities in Ahoada West Local Government, all in Rivers State.

The Army said, “Accordingly, in the last 2 weeks, troops discovered and destroyed a total of 45 illegal refining sites, 72 cooking ovens, 127 metal storage tanks, 30 dug-out pits, 23 Cotonou boats, 47 pumping machines, 9 tankers.

“Consequently, a total of 2,531,000 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil and and 2,807,000 litres of stolen crude oil were recovered in the course of the operations. In addition, 20 coolants, 9 tankers were recovered.

“Also, 50 galvanized pipes illegally connected to pipelines were excavated, 12 economic saboteurs associated with pipeline vandalization were arrested within the period.”

The army spokesperson added that all apprehended criminals and recovered items have been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.

He commended all troops combating the various security challenges confronting the nation, and thanked Nigerians for the cooperation given to the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies in the course of operations.