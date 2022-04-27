Why I Want To Be Nigeria’s President– Fayemi

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, who is one of the presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress has said although a lot of Nigerian youths have given up on the country due to the problems facing it but said the country was still worth fighting for.

Fayemi, who is also the Chairman, Nigerian Governors’ Forum said he has the capacity to address the security problems facing the country and ensure national.cohesion.

He said this on Wednesday when he paid courtesy visit to the Olubadan of Ibadan at his residence in Ibadan.

Fayemi said “Mine is not an ambition, but call to duty to build a better Nigeria. Though, our youths may want to give up on Nigeria due to a lot of justifiable reasons. But, I believe Nigeria is still worth fighting for. I don’t think Yoruba want to do away with Nigeria.

“What I believe we want is peace, progress and development of the country. That’s what our fathers clamour for. Yoruba believe in values of equity, justice and fairness. Yoruba don’t want to enslave others and they don’t want to be enslaved either.

“Having supported many in the past to get to the apogee, I consider it is time to look in our direction. We have sons and daughters who are imbued with all what it takes to give the country the desired leadership. I have been consulting and it was the consultation process that brought me before Your Imperial Majesty as the father of politicians.

“My position as the Chairman of NGF has enabled me to know the country better. I have been consulting to let Nigerians know I have the capacity to address problem of national cohesion, insecurity and other challenges.

“We need people of capacity, competence and courage. There are a lot of people that have capacity and competence but lack courage. Yet, we need leader with courage with which to do what is right which may not be popular.

“Your Imperial Majesty, that’s my mission, to sit at Your Majesty’s feet as someone with experience, intellect and knowledge to listen to you for counseling and prayers. We want to give the country the desired leadership to justify our place in history and posterity. “

Oba Balogun, who said the manner of delivery of the two-term governor and former Minister of Mines showed the kind of person he is.

“You have the capacity to contribute immensely to the growth and development of the country. You have been contributing to the country, you are honest and not given to telling lies, your pursuit of national interest is acknowledged and you spoke like a gentleman which truly you are.

“I ask you to consider him very seriously, rally round him, I beg you in the name of God. That’s the picture of him that I have. He’s a honest person, straight-forward, God is behind you. Thank you, my people,” Olubadan added.