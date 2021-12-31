‘You Were There When I Needed My Mother’–Pastor Odukoya’s Daughter Mourns Aunty

Tolu Ijogun, the daughter of renown Pastor Taiwo Odukoya has paid tribute to one of her aunties who passed on.

She disclosed the information on her Facebook page, describing the aunty as ‘Aunty K’.

She explained that the departure of her aunty will make a huge impact on her because she took care of her after the loss of her mother, Pastor Bimbo.

“My Dearest Aunty K, my birthing partner and one of my closest aunties… You were always there for me when I needed my mother the most. You held my hand and encouraged me… To say I will miss you is such an understatement. Rest on Aunty. love you,” she posted.

Recall that Nomthi, the wife of Pastor Odukoya died on November 9.

She was said to have died after battling cancer.

This was announced via the official Facebook page of Odukoya’s church, Fountain of Life, Lagos.

The church had said,

“With deep regret and gratitude to God, we have to announce the passing of our Senior Pastor’s wife, Pastor Nomthi Odukoya.

“She battled cancer for the better part of 2 years, she stood on the Word of God, and she fought.

“We loved her with all our heart, but who are we to fight with the will of God.

“The truth is, at one point in our lives, we all will have to say goodbye. So for now, till we meet again in glory, Goodbye Pastor Nomthi,” the church stated.

Recall that Nomthi became Odukoya’s wife after the death of his first wife, Bimbo – a leading relationship speaker.