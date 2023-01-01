2023: ‘I Won’t Leave Any Of My Promises Unfulfilled’ – Peter Obi Tells Nigerians In New Year Message

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has called on all Nigerians to unite their efforts in the journey of taking back the nation from the cold hands of corruption, insecurity and unproductivity.

Obi in his new year message on Sunday said 2023 is a very critical year that will determine the nation’s next direction.

According to him, the nation cannot continue in its all round retrogressive movement in the coming years, as it will result in total collapse of the nation.

“2023 is an existential year in the history of our nation. It is a year we all must unite against the continued abuse of our nation’s democracy and economy. The power is in our hands to take back our nation, in the coming year, and make it work,” he said.

Obi reiterated his commitment to securing the country, unifying the nation and moving it from consumption to production.

“I have made a pact with Nigerians and I will not leave any of my promises unfulfilled. Nigerians can hold me accountable by my words of promise,” the LP candidate added.

He wished Nigerians a very productive 2023 and urged them to remain law-abiding, while contributing to the growth and development of the nation.

The former Anambra governor’s presidential bid received boost on Sunday after former president Olusegun Obasanjo openly endorsed his candidacy.