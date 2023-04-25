80-Year-Old Joe Biden Declares For 2nd Term As U.S President

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, who is turning 80 in November, has formally announced his re-election bid for the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

Biden said he would soon commence campaign, vowing to “finish the job” he started.

His administration has focused on strengthening America’s national security workforce as well as empowering the US middle class.

Biden’s disclosure is coming almost a year his predecessor, Donald Trump, officially started his presidential campaign under the Republican party.

Analysts believe that the duo will be unchallenged at their respective party nomination processes.