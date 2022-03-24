ABUJA: Angry Youths Block Road In Gwagwalada Over Incessant Kidnapping

Residents of Chukuku in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) On Thursday blocked the Kuje-Gwagwalada road in Abuja.

The angry youths during a protest over incessant kidnappings by bandits in the community barricaded a major entry point into the nation’s capital, as they took to the streets to call on the Federal Government to fight the insecurity facing the country.

The protesters carried placards with different inscriptions saying, “Join hands to stop kidnapping in Chukuku”, “We need security in Chukuku” and “Government should provide security to Chukuku Community”, amongst others.

Angry Youths Block Road In Gwagwalada Over Incessant Kidnapping

The youths set tyres on fire on the busy road, demanding that the government should provide adequate security to curb kidnappings being witnessed by the community regularly.

A resident, Mr. Bulus Wodi, told journalists that over 10 people were kidnapped on Wednesday night in a four-hour operation by the bandits in the community.

Wodi noted that last week, four other people were also confirmed missing, while one person was killed on the spot before the bandits took away their victims, adding that security operatives came hours after the operation.

He also called on the government to provide adequate security in the community, adding that the situation was becoming worrisome to residents of the community.

Vehicles plying the blocked road had to be diverted through the Kuje-Airport road to get to access Gwagwalada from Kuje.