How I Convinced Rivers State Politicians To Donate N17b For Law School Building – Nyesom Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike SAN has disclosed that the newly commissioned Nabo Graham Douglas Campus Nigeria Law School, Rumueme, was funded by politicians in the state.

Wike announced during the commissioning ceremony that the law school which will host over 1,500 students was built in 10 months with N17 billion donated by politicians.

The governor said he gathered politicians in the state and challenged them to develop the state with their monies.

He said he called politicians and jokingly told them if they didn’t build it, he would arrest them.

“All the buildings you see here, each one was done by one politician. There was no one done by outsiders, all by Rivers state people. They were working day and night including on Sundays.

“We completed this project in ten months. It cost us 17 billion naira. We are not owing a dime,” he said.

He added that the law school was not designed by his government but by the Council of Legal Education.

“They said this should be a model.

“Then we started looking for contractors, I called Julius Berger, and they called an amount of money; I said, I don’t want to start a project I can’t finish.

“This project, I said I must finish it within one year,” he added.

Wike appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney-General of the federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN for approving that a law school be built in the state.

He used the opportunity to challenge governors to do more for their people.

“Come to my state, you will see what I am doing with Rivers State money,” he said.

The Nigeria Law School is a college all law students must pass through and graduate from to become lawyers after completing their LL.B.

Aside the headquarter in Abuja, the school has five other campuses across the nation including Lagos, Yola, Enugu, Kano and Yenegoa.

On his part, Chairman, Body of Benchers, Wole Olanipekun SAN said no lawyer dead or alive, has contributed to the legal profession in terms of finances and logistics like Wike.