Air Passengers To Find Alternatives As FAAN Bans Taxi Services At Abuja Airport

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has temporarily banned the services of airport taxis at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

FAAN disclosed the decision on Thursday in a series of tweets seen by THE WHISTLER.

In the tweet signed by Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua Director, Public Affairs & Consumer Protection

titled ‘Suspension Of Airport Taxi Services At Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja,’ FAAN expressed displeasure over the disputes between different factions of the taxi operators.

It said FAAN “Wishes to inform the general public that the airport car hire service at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja has been suspended with immediate effect.

“This is as a result of the unresolved factional dispute amongst the car hire operators which has been affecting airport car hire service operations. Consequent upon this suspension, FAAN Management advises the general public and all airport users, particularly our esteemed passengers to use secured alternative means of transportation or E-hailing services in and out of the airport.

“The Management of FAAN regrets any inconvenience this necessary suspension may cause our esteemed passengers, airport users and the general public. Normal Car Hire Services resumes as soon as their differences are resolved.”