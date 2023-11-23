FCCPC Raises Alarm Over Increasing Fake Online Stores As Black Friday Sales Begins

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) said it received credible intelligence that fake online stores has multiplied ahead of the Black Friday sales.

The FCCPC raised the alarm on Thursday in an advisory signed by its Executive Vice Chairman, Babatunde Irukera, which was shared on X and seen by THE WHISTLER

The FCCPC said it has ” received credible intelligence that the customary seasonal sales at deep discount on a specific Friday, otherwise known as “Black Friday”, may witness an increase of fake online stores by 135 per cent, including scams, misrepresentation and other exploitative conduct.

“This information is corroborated by publicly available reports such as Netcraft.”

THE WHISTLER had reported that a survey conducted by Netcraft, a fraud dictating company, revealed that fake online stores that clone big brands have risen by 135 per cent.

The FCCPC advised Nigerians to be vigilant and discerning in this period

The Commission further advised consumers to insist on their rights, particularly with respect to full and transparent disclosures.

It added, “Consumers should only patronize trusted and credible platforms and exercise caution to avoid being victims of fraud and other exploitation.”