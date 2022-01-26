APC Has Not Zoned Any Office – Buni

Governor of Yobe State and Chairman of Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress, Mai Mala Buni, has warned that he has not zoned any party office nor chaired a committee that zoned any office in the party ahead of the February 26 National Convention of the Party.

The convention, which has become a controversial issue within the party, is expected to hold on February 26.

It is at the convention that a substantive national executive would be elected to manage the affairs of the party, which has been under a caretaker committee since the exit of Mr Adams Oshiomhole.

Available information from various stakeholders indicate that the convention may be shifted to another date longer than expected owing to crises at the state chapters of the party.

The state congresses that were conducted in 2021 produced factional executives in more than a dozen states.

THE WHISTLER gathered that some of these factional chairmen are being supported by top party members at the headquarters of the party. Some elected officials and appointees of government in high offices are also opposed to the Buni-led committee, over the state congresses and have pushed forward their candidates.

These various groups opposing Buni have been accused of releasing reports of the inner working of the committee stating that Buni supervised the zoning of APC offices, a claim he has denied.

In a statement on Wednesday by Mr Mamman Mohammed, his Director General, Press and Media Affairs, Buni said “the party has not taken any decision at any forum on anything relating to zoning of offices.”

He advised that any list being circulated regarding the zoning of offices should be disregarded as when that is done, it will be made public.