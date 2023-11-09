Bayelsa Guber: They Are Killing Us With Siren, Traders Lament High Frequency Of Convoys Causing Noise Pollution

440 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Food vendors and petty traders around Ekeki Park in the city of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, Thursday, told THE WHISTLER that ‘our ogas are back and want to kill us with siren’.

They were complaining about the high frequency of convoys of security operatives and politicians having their respective agenda ahead of the guber poll coming on Saturday in the state.

Advertisement

Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi are among the states belonging to off-season election status, because they do not belong to the election timetable of the generality of other states of the federation.

“After this election,” said a middle-aged woman called Aunty Rice, “you will never see them again. They come from Abuja, Lagos, Port-Harcourt, Europe and Asia seeking our votes. They give money. Once they win or lose election, the next time you hear from them is the next four years. But my headache is the noise they are making.”

Dafe, a Keke rider, told our correspondent that, “The siren is becoming too much. If we have this kind of security in Bayelsa State, why do we still have insecurity at Nembe, Ekeremuo, Brass, Ijaw south? Since yesterday, to hear word in Bayelsa is a problem. And their drivers drive as if nobody is a human being.”

A survey carried out by our reporter showed that the November 11 guber race is between incumbent governor Dịrị Douye of the Peoples Democratic Party and All Progressives Congress’ Timipre Sylva. The result is based on flags, t-shirt and billboard displays across the state.

Advertisement

However, a political analyst, Cyprain Ossai, said, “Surprises will spring up. Don’t rule out upsets. It happened during the general elections in 2023. People may not like to vote for PDP and APC for obvious reasons. With free and fair exercise, both prominent parties will lose. We are at the mercy of INEC in any case.”