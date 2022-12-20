Blow For APC As Over 89,000 Defect To PDP In Buhari’s Hometown, Others

A huge blow may have hit the All Progressives Congress, APC, on Tuesday in Katsina State as over 89,000 members of the party defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, from president Muhammadu Buhari’s home town of Daura and other places.

The decampees were led by Muntari Lawal, twice Secretary to the State Government, SSG, during the administration of Aminu Masari of the ruling APC.

Lawal was also an SSG to the late president, Musa Yara’Adua, when he was governor of the state before emerging as president.

Their defection was announced during the presidential campaign rally of the PDP held at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, Katsina.

In the president’s home Town of Daura, over 19,000 APC members led by a ranking APC member, Yahaya Kwande, announced their defection to the PDP.

Also about 23, 000 in Kutua zone joined the PDP from the APC while about 49,000 in Katsina zone led by Aminu Lawal Maye was announced as having dumped the APC for the PDP.

Speaking during the rally, the presidential candidate of the PDP Atiku took a swipe at the APC saying since the party came to power, “they have done nothing except bringing hunger.”

The former Vice President said it was “important for the people to vote the PDP” to end insecurity and hunger ravaging the state and the country.

He noted that the stadium, the House of Assembly and other infrastructure being enjoyed by the APC were built by the government under the PDP.

“Every development was undertaken by the PDP including the government house, APC has done nothing, they only brought insecurity and hunger,” Atiku said.

He admonished the people “to vote for PDP so that we can continue the development of the state and Nigeria.”