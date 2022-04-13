BREAKING: Gov Ikpeazu Appoints New Chief Of Staff

Governor Okezie Victor Ikpeazu of Abia State has approved the appointment of Chief Okey Ahiwe as his new Chief of Staff.

The appointment of Ahiwe was announced in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Chris Ezem, on Wednesday.

According to the statement, his appointment came following the resignation of the former chief of staff, Prof. ACB Agbazuere, who is believed to have political ambition.

Gov Ikpeazu had advised his appointees intending to run for any political position in 2023 to resign from last Monday.

The statement partly reads:

“Following formal resignation of appointment by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Prof. ACB Agbazuere, the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, has approved the appointment of Chief Okey Ahiwe as the new Chief of Staff to the Governor.

“This appointment is effective from April 11, 2022.”