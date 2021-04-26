BREAKING: U.S. Secretary To Meet Buhari In Virtual Trip To Nigeria Tuesday

52 SHARES Share Tweet

The United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, will on Tuesday hold a “virtual meeting” with Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari and other government officials to discuss security issues, among other diplomatic interests.

This was announced in a statement signed by the US Department of States spokesperson, Ned Price.

“Secretary Blinken will then travel virtually to Nigeria, where he will underscore our shared goals of strengthening democratic governance, building lasting security, and promoting economic ties and diversification.

“People-to-people connections, underpinned by the dynamic Nigerian diaspora in the United States, amplify and strengthen our relationship. During his visit, Secretary Blinken will meet with President Buhari and Foreign Minister Onyeama to reiterate the value of our bilateral relationship and discuss issues of shared importance,” the statement partly read.

Price added that Blinken would meet online with health agencies to see how to join forces in fighting the covid-19 pandemic.

“Secretary Blinken will also participate in a health partnership event to underscore our collaboration to combat the pandemic as well as long-term U.S. investments in combatting infectious diseases. He will meet with a beneficiary of a PEPFAR program and a Nigerian health care worker,” it added.

The development is coming amid recent attacks and abductions in parts of the country.