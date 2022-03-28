Court Sends Abba Kyari To Kuje Prison

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the transfer of the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, Abba Kyari, and six others from the custody of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA to the Kuje Correctional Centre.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that the court refused to grant them bail after the NDLEA had kicked against their release on the grounds of the weight of evidence against them.

Justice Nwite adjourned the case to April 28 for review of facts in view of Kyari’s co-defendants, Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne, who had pleaded guilty to the possession of illicit drugs.

Usually, after review of facts, parties will have to adopt their written address for judgment to be given by the judge.

But Kyari’s lawyer, Kanu Agabi SAN had contended that sentencing the two defendants might jeopardize the case because the names of the two defendants who pleaded guilty to possesing cocaine were also mentioned in count 3 and 4 of the drug trafficking case filed against them.