Despite IGP’s Order, FCT Police Divisions Refuse To Release Impounded Vehicles

– Unsettled Debt, Court Cases Prevent Owners From Retrieving Vehicles

On March 10, the Inspector-General of Police, (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba directed police divisional heads to immediately remove all accidented, impounded and exhibit vehicles littering their stations, but THE WHISTLER gathered that as of March 18, many stations in the federal capital have yet to comply with the directive.

A visit by THE WHISTLER to Kubwa, Mpape, and Lugbe police divisions showed that the DPOs were awaiting “official order” from the IGP to begin the process, except for the Lugbe division that had begun removal of the vehicles.

The stations had no fewer than 10 accidented vehicles in their custody. Most of the vehicles there were detained as collateral to enable the owners to pay for damages they caused during an accident.

Other vehicles were detained either as exhibits or due to ongoing court cases for different issues.

This website learnt that only cars whose owners were willing to cooperate with the police will get their cars, but those in court will remain pending a court order for their release.

In Lugbe, the command has contacted those whose cars were detained to report to the station with proof of ownership, money where applicable and a surety to expedite the process.

10 Accidented Cars Detained Weekly

THE WHISTLER spoke to a senior officer at the Lugbe division and owners of some of the vehicles at the station on why vehicles are still being detained despite the IGP’s directive.

The officer, who did not want to be mentioned, said “In a week, we record an average of 10 accidented cases and we continue to detain them”.

The officer said due to court cases, amongst other issues, many of the vehicles cannot be released to their owners until such cases are resolved.

Emeka Ali, whose vehicle is among those detained at the station, said he was returning from Lokoja in October 2021 at midnight when he ran into a KIA SUV despite a traffic cone displayed at the spot. The accident also involved a patrol vehicle of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

He incurred about N1 million in damages, but after several pleas and mediation, Ali was asked to pay about N220,000. His car was detained as collateral pending when he fulfilled the agreement. The vehicle has remained at the station for five months due to his inability to raise the money.

Ali told THE WHISTLER, “It has not been easy for me, but what can I do? I have been entering commercial vehicles and it has affected my business. So, I have to find money and pay to collect my car”. On March 14, Ali handed N170,000 to the police with a plea to complete payment by the end of April.

Another car owner whose vehicle was detained, Simion Mwanmuan, said he was returning from a night club on March 12 when he bashed a vehicle belonging to one Abraham Jiya.

Mwanmuan and an occupant of the car admitted that they were drunk and the driver was asked to pay N65,000 for the damage caused.

If they had not reached an agreement on the accident, they would have had to settle the matter in court.

Our correspondent gathered that issues such as the aforementioned are also responsible for non-compliance with the IGP’s directive across other police divisions in the federal capital.