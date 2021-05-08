‘Don’t Travel To Nigeria For Leisure’ – UK Advises Citizens

43 SHARES Share Tweet

In its latest covid-19 update, the United Kingdom has recommended that citizens should not travel to “Amber” countries and territories for leisure.

The UK uses the amber, green and red colours to categorize covid-19 risk in countries.

Nigeria and over fifty countries were captured on the ‘Amber’ list, according to information on the UK Government‘s website.

The new system takes effect from May 17 and would replace UK’s ban on non-essential international travel.

It says it would “no longer be illegal to travel abroad without a permitted reason.”

Meanwhile, the UK stated that in case anyone travels to Amber list countries, they must be quarantined, among other things, upon return.

“What you must do if you have been in an amber country or territory in the 10 days before you arrive in England.

“You should not travel to amber list countrie or territories for leisure purposes.

“Before you travel to England you must: complete a passenger locator form, take a COVID-19 test , book and pay for day 2 and day 8 COVID-19 travel tests – to be taken after arrival in England.

“On arrival in England you must quarantine at home or in the place you are staying for 10 days, take a COVID-19 test on or before day 2 and on or after day 8,” it stated.

Speaking further, UK’s Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, said it was only countries on green list that one could travel to and return without being quarantined.

“You should not be travelling to these places right now”.

“I have also published the Green List setting out which countries passengers can travel to without needing to quarantine on return

“To protect public health we do not recommend travel for leisure to countries outside of the Green List,” he said during a press briefing on Friday.

Since the covid-19 pandemic began late 2019, countries have reviewed travel guidelines for their citizens and visitors.

Furthermore, the UK stated that countries categorized under ‘amber’ could move to either green or red.

Those on UK’s green list are Portugal, Gibraltar, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Brunei, Iceland and the Faroe Islands, among others.