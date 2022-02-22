Drug Cartel Investigation: NDLEA Gets Court Order To Detain Abba Kyari For Additional 14 Days

A federal high court in Abuja has granted an exparte motion filed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDELA, seeking detention of the suspended deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Abba Kyari and six others for fourteen days.

The motion was brought before Justice Zainab Abubakar, by NDLEA’s Director, Prosecution and Legal Services, Mr. Joseph Sunday.

Sunday said that Kyari and others who were arrested and detained on February 14 by the NDLEA on his alleged involvement in a multi-million drug cartel, have further questions to answer before they can be sued in court.

The judge granted the prayers, given the NDLEA the leverage to extend the detention time if it needs to, by filing another process in that regard.

Recall that another court sitting in Abuja had adjourned till Thursday to hear a bail application by the suspended deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Abba Kyari.

Kyari’s counsel, Cynthia Ikenna, had instituted an exparte motion praying for the bail of her client until the main suit is determined.

She based her bail application on the ground that Kyari is suffering from hypertension and diabetes.

Having heard her, Justice Inyang Ekwo said he will rather adjourn to Thursday for hearing, adding that arguments of the parties in case will be taken before granting her prayers favorably or not.

Kyari’s prayers in Ekwo’s court partly reads :

“An order of this court directing the respondent to pay the sum of N500,000,000.00 (Five Hundred Million Naira) to the applicant, for unlawful violation of the applicant’s constitutional right provided for in Sections 35 and 36 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As Amended).

“A declaration that torture, degrading and inhuman treatment giving the applicant by the agent of the respondent is illegal, unlawful and an infringement on the applicant fundamental human right.

“A declaration that refusal to grant administrative bail to applicant on alleged bailable offence is unlawful and infringement on the applicant’s fundamental human right.”