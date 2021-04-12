Ebubeagu Security Outfit: Stakeholders Speak On S/East Governors’ Response To Insecurity

47 SHARES Share Tweet

Following the formation of Ebubeagu security network by the Southeast governors after their security meeting in Owerri, Sunday, some stakeholders from the region have aired their views. With some commending the acting inspector general of police for being proactive in confronting the surging insecurity in the region, some respondents however urged governors of the region to equip the outfit for efficient operations.



Agadenyi Charles Nwodo, former national chairman of the Progressives Action Congress, told THE WHISTLER that, “Let them implement the scheme very well. It is a welcome development and timely. We have been clamouring for state police, but the federal government said it would introduce an executive bill to bring it to fruition. People should not be in a state of apprehension all the time.



Communities have to rise, organise themselves and defend themselves to bring about good life within the environment. People cannot watch themselves lose the spirit of community because of insecurity; and allow criminality to be an everyday life. Ebubeagu is the only way out if well-conceptualised. As the Amotekun of Southwest has been established, the Southeast now has Ebubeagu security network. We expect same in Northcentral, Northeast, Northwest and Southsouth. It is another alternative to state police. It is assumed to be regional policing. We pray that the IGP along with other security agencies back them up for maximum results. It is the only way to keep Nigeria safe, united and progressive.”

Nze Kanayo Chukwumezie, a civil rights activist and governorship hopeful in Anambra State, said, “Our governors should tell us first who heads the Nigerian security outfits in the Southeast and how effective is their control as governors over them. We all know the chains of command.

“Also we need to know how many of our people head security outfits in other regions. They should rise up and know that no one secures you better than yourself, especially in this country with glaring cases of one tribe doing everything to dominate and control others. The fact remains that we have weak governors and representatives at both state and federal levels.”

For Nze Elvis Agukwe, former commissioner in Imo State, said, “First of all, the political meeting is a clear statement that the Igbo want the president. It has not happened before. Let other Nigerians know

that for there to be justice, presidency needs to be zoned to the East.

“On the new security scheme, I’m happy the politicians were able to make the statement. It is historical. The meeting is an answer to the security challenges in the Southeast. It is a welcome development if properly managed. It has the tendency to solving our security challenges.”

Author and public affairs analyst, Mr Osmond Onu, said, “The launch of Southeast security network is a welcome development, even though it was almost coming later than expected. Security is everyone’s business. And the most fundamental objective of any government is the security of lives and property of its citizens.

“If not for the skewed constitution we have in Nigeria, it’s unimaginable that one should be in Abuja and dish out instructions concerning security issues in Enugu. In fact, the 1999 Constitution is the worst legacy of the military administration to Nigeria. Unfortunately, since 1999, politicians, especially our lawmakers, because of their pecuniary gains and primordial sentiments, have refused to tinker the constitution to bring it to the reality of the day. But thank God that the Southeast governors have woken from their deep slumber because necessity they say is the mother of invention

“The security challenges in Southeast will be ameliorated. This is because criminal elements have been having a field day because there’s no superior firepower that can challenge them. The initiative needs support to avert it being counter-productive.”

THE WHISTLER reported that the governors of the region, after a meeting with the acting inspector general of police in Owerri, resolved to create the security network to fight insecurity in the region.