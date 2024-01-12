EduGate: Stop Smear Campaign Against Interior Minister Tunji-Ojo — Group

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A civil society group, The National Civil Society Council of Nigeria, (NCSCN) has cautioned those calling for the resignation of the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, saying his involvement in an alleged contract scam is aimed at smearing him.

The group expressed its concerns in a communique issued at the end of a news conference in Abuja.

The communique was signed by the Executive Director, NCSCN, Comrade Blessing Akinlosotu.

The group said Tunji-Ojo had done impressive work in just a few months since is appointment and it would amount to smear campaign to accuse him of violating any public service rule.

Akinlosotu said, “Today, it is evident that the ministers can deliver on their mandates; the Minister of Interior has proven that there is hope in the present government.

“Regarding the case of the Minister of Interior and the affected company, there is clear evidence that the minister and his wife had resigned from the Board of Directors of the company.

“It will be erroneous and out of place to expect a company established to render service and create job opportunities to be shut down just because a former director has decided to serve in the status of a public servant.

“We strongly frown at this mob judgment and call on Nigerians to refrain.

“The council also expressed confidence in Tinubu’s will to tackle insecurity; the council is confident that efforts of the president towards improving security and economic welfare of Nigerians are gradually yielding positive results.”

Akinlosotu also commended Tinubu for the massive reduction in the size of the Federal Government’s entourage on trips as it would cut down the cost of governance.

“We hereby call on both the legislatures and the Judiciary to follow suit in other to save our economy,’’ she said.

It could be recalled that Tunji-Ojo is facing scrutiny following the controversy surrounding the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu’s alleged financial misappropriation.

A leaked document revealed that New Planet Project Limited, a company founded by Tunji-Ojo, secured a N438 million consultancy contract from the ministry.

In response, Tunji-Ojo denied any wrongdoing, asserting that he resigned his directorship in the company in February 2019 when he was elected as a lawmaker in the House of Representatives.