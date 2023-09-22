FG To Pay Nine Months Arrears, Increases Junior Lecturers Salaries By 25%

191 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Government has agreed to pay lecturers arrears from January 2023 till date while also raising salaries for academic and non-academic staff of all its tertiary institutions across the country to 25 per cent.

The increase cuts across levels as chief lecturers and professors will benefit from a 35 per cent increment.

This was contained in a letter tagged ‘RE: Implementation of the 35 per cent and 23.5 per cent salary increment for staff of tertiary institutions signed by the Chairman National Salaries Incomes and Wages Commission Ekpo U.O Nta.

It reads, “I refer to your letter No. FME/IS/UNI/ASUU/C.I/IT?/90 dated 8th September 2023 in respect of the above subject. Find attached the circulars pertaining to the four salary structures in the Universities, Polytechnics, and Colleges of Education for your information (attached).

“The 23.5 per cent earlier reflected in our letter SWC/S/04/S.149/I/59 of 28 July 2022 and stated in paragraph 2 of your letter, has been increased to 25 per cent which accounted for the increased cost implications.

“This Commission is pleased withthe success your informal discussions have achieved. We shall endeavor to support all your efforts aimed at repositioning the education Sector. Please accept the assurances of my warm regards.”

The new development led the commission to issue a circular also dated September 14, 2023, and addressed to the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Office of the Accountant General of the Federation among others.

The circular informed the officials of the implementation of the newly reviewed salaries.

The circular reads, “ The Presidential Committee on Salaries at its 13th meeting having taken into consideration the various stages of collective bargaining in various sectors, and specifically engagements between the Federal Ministry of Education and Tertiary Institutions-based Unions.

“And consequent upon the Federal Government’s approval, as well as 2023 budgetary provisions, approval is hereby conveyed for the revision of the Consolidated Polytechnics and Colleges of Education Salary Structure for academic staff of Federal Polytechnics and Colleges of Education, with effect from 1st January 2023.”

Also, the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation in a letter dated September 21, 2023, and signed on behalf of the Director, of Human Resources of the office, Ajanaku F.O. confirmed the increase.