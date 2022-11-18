FIFA: Million Dollar Contract Threatened As Qatar Bans Alcohol, Porn Materials At World Cup

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Qatar is pushing for a complete ban on alcohol at the eight venues of the FIFA World Cup as fans begin to arrive in the country for the tournament.

According to The Times, Qatar has begun negotiations with FIFA and Budweiser to completely ban beer sales around stadiums.

FIFA is expected to decide on the matter on Friday.

But Budweiser is an official partner of FIFA and the two had entered into contract deal for the mundial.

Qatar has a policy against alcohol but entered an agreement for alcohol sale in fan zones and selected venues other than the stadiums.

In a turnaround decision, Budweiser was forced to relocate its stalls.

But fans can consume the alcohol in hospitality boxes that cost £19,000.

Germany’s World Cup team was among the national teams that had arrived Qatar.

The German Embassy in Doha has published on its website a handbook entitled ” Useful information for visitors to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.”

The Embassy said, “The importation of alcohol and pornographic material, as well as religious books, is prohibited. The importation of pork food is also not allowed. Drug trafficking can carry the death penalty.”