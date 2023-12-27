FLASHBACK: ‘I Must Come Down For Him To Grow’ – How Akeredolu Once Tipped Aiyedatiwa To Become Governor

466 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

As Nigerians continue to mourn the death of Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, a video of him eulogizing and tipping his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to become governor has resurfaced on social media.

Aiyedatiwa was sworn in as the 19th governor of Ondo state on Wednesday following the death of his predecessor and boss, Akeredolu.

Advertisement

Akeredolu died in the early hours of Wednesday after a protracted battle with blood cancer.

Before his demise, the governor and his deputy fell out after Akeredolu returned from a 3-month medical leave. The crisis climaxed after the Ondo State House of Assembly moved to impeach the deputy governor.

The crisis was resolved after the intervention of President Bola Tinubu.

However, before the duo of Akeredolu and Aiyedatiwa fell apart, the former governor had previously sung praises of his deputy and successor.

Advertisement

During the inauguration of Akeredolu for a second term on 23rd February 2021, he described Lucky Aiyedatiwa as fully deserving of the deputy governor position.

Akeredolu who also fell out with his deputy during his first term, Agboola Ajayi, hinted that Aiyedatiwa could take over the reins of government from him at the completion of his second tenure.

“I think the name we give our children matters a lot, so I want to congratulate this man (Aiyedatiwa), when they gave you Lucky, they knew you will be lucky, now you are lucky!

“You were also giving Orimisan (my head is good), to be a deputy governor, your head needs to be truly good. Even your parents’ name speaks volume – Aiyedatiwa.

“You have been loyal, you have been consistent, you are worthy of this position, and I want to thank you for being considered to complete this journey with us.

Advertisement

“I have maximum four years, maybe you can proceed from there, it is for me now to calm down and for you to grow. I must come down for him to grow and I have done my own little bit, so I congratulate you,” Akeredolu had said.