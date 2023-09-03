FLASHBACK: What Adeboye ‘Told’ RCCG Pastor Who Became Soun Of Ogbomoso

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Before his appointment as the Soun of Ogbomoso by the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, Prince Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye revealed that his choice to leave pastoral work for monarchy was approved by the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Olaoye, who was born into the royal family in Ogbomoso, had served as a pastor of the RCCG for more than 25 years.

In a video in 2022, the priest-turned-monarch was seen telling the RCCG branch he pastored in Washington DC, United States, that he consulted Adeboye after the death of Oba Ajagungbade because he was receiving calls from several people urging him to succeed the former Soun.

According to him, he had rejected the offer but Adeboye told him to accept it because monarchy was his inheritance from “heaven” in view of his birth into a royal family.

“Of course the next natural thing I’m supposed to do, I’m a pastor in RCCG. I did not want him (Adeboye) to hear and he is my spiritual father.

“I said, Daddy, this is what is going on and I don’t want you to hear. I told him they wanted me to come and become Soun of Ogbomoso.

“While I was talking, he said to me, “No no no”. He stopped me, and said, no, don’t say you are not interested. I said why? He said, this kind of thing, you brought it from heaven. I said what do you mean sir? He said, of course, you are born into a royal family, you brought it from heaven, so don’t ever say you are not interested,” the cleric said.

The pastor told the congregation that he asked Adeboye if he knew of any pastor who became an Oba( Yoruba ruler).

“He called two names. He told me he never wanted to be RCCG General Overseer but I can see what RCCG is today,” Olaoye added.

The RCCG pastor explained that after his conversation with Adeboye, he eventually heard by divine inspiration that monarchy was his destiny even though he had followed the path of pastoral ministry for over two decades.

“But on January 2, I woke up to pee and as I lay down on the bed, I said, Lord I’m at a crossroad. The next thing I heard is, you were born for this, this is why you were born,” the cleric disclosed.

About two years after the demise of his predecessor, the Ogun state government finally approved his appointment as the new monarch of the ancient town.

THE WHISTLER recalls that Oba Ajagungbade was announced dead on December 12, 2021 after spending 47 years on the throne.

“His Excellency congratulates the new Soun-elect on his ascension to the throne of his forebears.

“The exalted position has placed the monarch-elect in the position to facilitate harmony, understanding and tolerance amongst his people,” the Oyo State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Olusegun Olayiwola, said in a press release on Saturday.

The state government noted that Olaoye’s appointment followed due process and urged all sons and daughters of the ancient city of Ogbomoso to work with him to consolidate on the successes of his forefathers.