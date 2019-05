Advertisement

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Adamu Mohammed, is being quizzed by Senators over the high rate of insecurity across Nigeria.

The police chief was last week summoned by the upper chamber of the National Assembly to brief senators over the rising cases of killings, kidnappings and banditry in parts of the country.

The police boss was led into the chamber after the senate plenary resumed for the day’s session.

Advertisement

More to follow…