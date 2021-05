Inter Milan Win The Scudetto After 11 Years

Milan club side, Inter Milan, have won the 2020/2021 Serial A title on Sunday.

This is the first time for the last eleven years the Antonio Conte-tutored men will be lifting the Scudetto.

The Nerazzurris have now ended the dominance of Juventus who have won 9 straight Serial A titles.

Inter were crowned champions today after beating Crotone 2-0 on Saturday and Atalanta played a 1-1 draw with Sassuolo on Sunday.

Inter won the league with four games to spare.