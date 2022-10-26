IPOB: Take Nnamdi Kanu Back To Where He Was Extradited – Umuahia Court Orders FG

The Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia has ordered the federal government to restore the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, to the country where he was extradited to Nigeria.

The judgment was passed in a fundamental rights suit filed by one of the IPOB lawyers, Alloy Ejimakor.

Disclosing via a tweet, the lawyer stated such orders were made.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu WINS at Federal High Court, Umuahia. Court ruled that the Extraordinary Rendition is a violation of his fundamental rights. All 7 prayers sought from the court granted, including restoring him to his state of being as of 19th June, 2021 & halting his prosecution,” he tweeted.

The federal government has not revealed the country where it arrested Kanu but the IPOB lawyers and judgments of the Court of Appeal had said the extradition was done in Kenya.

The IPOB leader was recently discharged by the Court of Appeal on all terrorism-related charges in a case that has lasted for over four years.

The Federal Governments has approached the appellate court for a stay of execution and the ruling has been reserved for a later day.

But Nnamdi Kanu has now commenced a Fundamental Right Action before the Federal High Court Abuja, through his lawyers, Mike Ozehkome SAN and Ifeanyi Ejiofor.

They are demanding for his immediate release from the facility of the Department of State Services (DSS) in line with the existing court of appeal judgement and payment of the sum of NGN100 Billion (One Hundred Billion Naira) as reparation for the gross violation of his Rights to Liberty and Dignity of Human Persons.