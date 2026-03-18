ITF Prepares Trainees For Global Certification with Mock Exams

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In a bid to equip Nigerian youths with internationally recognised skills, the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has conducted nationwide mock examinations for selected trainees of its Skill Up Artisans (SUPA) Programme, ahead of the final City and Guilds certification exams.

The mock tests took place across 34 City and Guilds-approved centres and ITF area offices nationwide. Trainees were selected based on their strong performance in both the theoretical and practical components of the SUPA training.

Mrs Olayinka Shodunke, ITF Director of Standardisation and Certification, who coordinated the mock examinations, revealed that the tests covered nine trades, including Welding and Fabrication, Plumbing and Pipefitting, Scaffolding, Waiter, Electrical Installation, Auto Mechanics, Carpentry, Cyber Security, and Housekeeping.

She noted that City and Guilds International will announce dates for the final exams after assessing the mock scripts.

During visits to several examination centres, ITF Director-General, Dr Afiz Oluwatoyin Ogun, expressed appreciation to City and Guilds for its partnership with the Fund.

He described the examinations as a clear demonstration of ITF’s commitment to equipping SUPA graduates with globally recognised certifications, enabling them to compete with peers internationally.

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Ogun also announced that the 2026 phase of the SUPA programme will commence in the coming weeks, following a screening exercise conducted in December 2025.

“Although not all applicants could be onboarded simultaneously due to limited SUPA-standard centres, we remain committed to training as many Nigerians as possible, in line with the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

The DG urged Nigerian youths who have not yet registered for SUPA training to take advantage of the programme to acquire skills that will enable them to compete both locally and globally.

Highlighting ITF’s efforts to expand certification options, Ogun revealed that the Fund is in advanced discussions with Alberk QA Technic and other international bodies to ensure SUPA trainees receive multiple globally recognised certifications.

The nationwide mock examinations mark a significant step in ITF’s ongoing drive to strengthen vocational skills in Nigeria and enhance the country’s competitiveness in the global labour market.