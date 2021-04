JUST IN: Buhari Returns To Nigeria After 2-Week Sick Leave

43 SHARES Share Tweet

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has returned to the country after a two-week medical vacation in the British capital of London.

Buhari had departed the country on March 30 for a “routine medical check-up,” according to his senior media adviser, Femi Adesina.

He was said to have landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe international airport, Abuja, on Thursday.