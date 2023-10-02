JUST IN: Chicago State University Releases Tinubu’s Documents To Atiku

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Chicago State University (CSU) has released the academic records of President Bola Tinubu to Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the last elections as ordered by the US Court.

Recall the US district court for the northern district of Illinois had ordered the CSU to release the academic records of Tinubu following Atiku’s application.

Advertisement

The Atiku camp has now gotten the documents but are authenticating every hit of the information in order to verify it’s what was applied for.

Details are sketchy as of this moment but a member of the Atiku camp said the diploma certificate presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission, by Tinubu in aid of his credentials for the 2023 election was fake.

He also said “part of the academic records released by the Chicago State University, indicated that the “Bola Tinubu” who got admitted into that school, graduated from Government College, Lagos.”

According to him, “The academic record from SouthWest College he (Tinubu) used in gaining admission into CSU belongs to a lady,” Jackson Ude, who confirmed the release of the documents has said via his X account.

Advertisement

Details later…