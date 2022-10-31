Kanu: S’East Governors Call For Political Solution

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The governors of South East, under the aegis of the South-East Governors Forum, Sunday, advised the federal government to seek political solutions to resolve its tussle with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

Advertisement

This was a part of the outcomes of a meeting the governors held in Enugu.

According to a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, which was presented by the chairman of the forum and Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, the governors resolved to press for political solutions in resolving the matter.

Gov David Umahi stated that, “South-East governors are watching with keen interest the developments with respect to the case of Nnamdi Kanu vis-a-vis the court rulings.

“However, we believe that a political solution is still possible in this circumstance.”

Advertisement

The governors also condemned the increasing insecurity in the region, noting that the situation had worsened the economic activities in the region.

According to Gov Umahi, “South-East governors call on the federal government to come to our aid in providing security in the zone bearing in mind that elections are around the corner.

“Meanwhile, South-East governors have agreed to set up a 24-hour joint patrol in all major highways within the South East, especially during the Christmas season.

“South-East governors have decided to put funds together to further assist victims of flooding in our five states in the South East.

“We also plead with the federal government to please initiate action in the dredging of rivers in the South East to ameliorate the destruction of houses, farmlands and property. We request the federal government to come to the aid of the victims in terms of rehabilitation of the internally displaced persons.”

Host Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, and Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, represented by his deputy, Prof Placid Njoku, were in attendance.