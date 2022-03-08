Katsina University Disowns Circular Restricting Christian Fellowship On Campus

The Management of the Federal University Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA) Katsina State, says reports alleging a ban on Christian activities in the institution are fake news.

Malam Habibu Garba-Matazu, the Director, Public Relations and Protocol of the University said this in a statement on Tuesday in Katsina.

“The attention of the management of FUDMA has been drawn to a purported statement in circulation on the social media alleging that Christian activities have been banned at the university.

“The management wants to categorically state that it is not aware of the statement. The management has equally distanced itself from the statement and urged all to do so as it was not officially communicated through the institution’s approved channels.

“We also wish to make it very clear that we have two approved channels of communication, thus, the office of the University Registrar and the Directorate of Public Relations and Protocol.

“As such, any statement coming out not duly signed by the approved channels of communication should be ignored and discarded because it lacks the needed authority,” he said.

He said that the university as a federal institution believed in freedom of religion for all staff and students.

“The University’s Management is hereby calling on all to disregard the statement as it assured of continuous support to all members of the university community, irrespective of religion or tribe.

“The management has resolved to investigate the matter, so it can uncover the perpetrators,” he stated.