Labour Party’s Okwara Wins As Tribunal Upholds His National Assembly Election

By Iro Oliver Stanley

The National Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Umuahia on Saturday upheld the election of Hon Ibe Okwara Onsonwa as Member Representing Arocukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency.

The immediate past deputy Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly Rt Hon Ifeanyi Uchendu had filed a petition against the declaration of Osonwa as winner of the February 25 Arochukwu Ohafia Federal Constituency.

The petitioner, Ifeanyi Uchendu of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP), had approached the court to challenge Mr Osonwa’s victory.

The former Deputy Speaker had accused INEC of not complying with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022, as amended in the conduct of the election.

Delivering judgement on the matter the tribunal judge dismissed petition for lacking in merit.

