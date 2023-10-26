Lagos Impounds 100 Vehicles Picking Passengers On Bridges

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) have impounded over 100 private and commercial vehicles operating illegal parking/garages on across the state.

The state government had last week given a 7-day vacation order to drivers operating on bridges across the state.

Advertisement

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, who led the enforcement operations, said the exercise was carried out following the expiration of the vacation order.

According to Giwa, the enforcement operation was aimed at removing every infraction impeding the free flow of traffic on bridges in the state.

He said the vehicles were impounded at Ejalonibu, Obalende, Apongbon Ebute-Ero, and Idumota (Cater) bridges on Lagos Island.

Giwa described the activities of the drivers as nauseating, adding that they constitute a public nuisance by operating illegal parking/garages on bridges, thereby causing avoidable traffic gridlock and inconveniencing other road users.

Advertisement

“The enforcement operations would be a continuous exercise until zero tolerance on activities of these commercial bus drivers operating illegal parking/garages on top bridges is achieved in line with the ‘Theme+’ agenda of the present administration,” a statement by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, on Thursday, quoted him as saying.

“We would continue to ensure free flow of traffic movement by scaling up our enforcement and clampdown operations on these stubborn private/commercial bus drivers.”

The special adviser maintained that the activities of the bus drivers are contrary to provisions of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.

He, however, informed that the drivers of impounded vehicles would be prosecuted.