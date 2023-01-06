LASTMA Denies Involvement In Stabbing Of Bus Driver

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has denied involvement of its operatives in stabbing of a commercial bus driver to coma in Ijora area of the State.

An online news outlet (Not THE WHISTLER) had on Wednesday reported how LASTMA operatives and some hoodlums allegedly stabbed the driver, Jamiu Alao, to coma.

Reacting in a statement on Friday, the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq disclosed that the story as narrated by the driver was not the true position of what transpired.

Taofiq explained that on December 22, 2022, the Agency got a call from a commercial bus driver who said he was assaulted by some hoodlums inside a towing vehicle attached to a LASTMA patrol team around under bridge at Ijora.

According to him, upon investigations, it was discovered that the driver, Alao and his boys were stabbed by hoodlums because he refused to pay them money before his technician could be allowed to work on his coaster bus that broke down at the area.

“The case was immediately referred to the ‘Provost and Surveillance’ Unit of Lastma for a thorough investigation.

“The Unit held a fact finding meeting with the complainant (driver), towing vehicle operator and Lastma Officers involved on Wednesday, 28th of December, 2022 at Lastma Headquarters, Oshodi, Lagos

“Investigations revealed that the commercial driver (Jamiu Alao) and his boys were stabbed by area boys (hoodlums) at Ijora because he refused to pay them money ‘owo oni-ile’ before his technician could be allowed to work on his broken down coaster bus.

“It was further revealed that immediately the driver gave money to the first set of area boys that approached him another set (hoodlums) appeared to demand for another money which he refused to pay them.

“The hot argument later turned into a serious fracas where some transport union members supported him (driver) and engaged those area boys with dangerous weapons.

“Unfortunate for the driver, he and his conductor got stabbed at different spots by these notorious area boys before the arrival of Police men.

“LASTMA Officials with the towing vehicle operator left the scene immediately and continued their official duties.”

The General Manager of the Agency, Bolaji Oreagba, warned motorists, particularly commercial bus operators, to always report to the Police when ever they are having issues with area boys.