Malami Urges States To Resolve Disputes With FG Out Of Court

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN, has advised his colleagues in the 36 states to explore the opportunity of resolving pending legal disputes between state and FG, out of court.

Malami gave the advice during the conference of attorneys-general on Tuesday in Abuja.

The AGF observed that the federal and state governments may find themselves in “genuine disputes and frictions”.

But he urged both parties to underplay the culture of mutual mistrust and promote a cordial, symbiotic relationship that will translate into development for the country.

He said, ” This august Body of Attorneys-General, therefore, occupies a critical position in driving national unity and development.

” Our agenda at this Conference seek, therefore, to examine some of the issues militating against the desired synergy in the administration of justice and proffer practical ways forward. Beyond this Conference, the onus lies on us all to ensure that we sustain these conversations and engagements.

“While we presently have quite a number of such issues at different stages of judicial adjudication; it is not out of place if we jointly take a second look at these issues, with a view to achieving mutual resolution without prejudice to subsisting legal rights.

“I am advocating this position in order to sustain our brotherliness, bring our professional calling to bear on governance and reduce tension or frictions; and to properly project the State and Federal Governments as partners and not competitors.”

Again, Malami reassured the AGs as well as lawyers that President Muhammadu Buhari, will this year, fulfil his promise of improving the welfare of judicial officers.

“I am delighted to inform this gathering that efforts are already ongoing by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and that of the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission to operationalize an increased salary and welfare package for our Judicial Officers, as recently approved by the President. I, therefore, challenge all State Governments to ensure that they also diligently contribute their quota to the development of the judiciary,” Malami added.