Medical Practitioners Visit Odili Ahead Of Association’s 100Yrs Anniversary, Target N10bn Healthcare Fund

Former Rivers State governor, Peter Odili, recently played host to medical practitioners under the aegis of Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (AGPMPN) who visited him to seek his support ahead of the association’s 100 years anniversary.

Odili, who is the proprietor/pro-chancellor of Nigeria’s first private medical university, PAMO University of Medical Sciences (PUMS), Port Harcourt, received members of the association at his residence in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.

AGPMPN, during the visit, revealed its plan to organize a one-day national dialogue on the state of the country’s healthcare as well as its plan to launch a N10 billion healthcare intervention fund at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, on March 25.

The association’s president, Dr. Iyke Odo, said the national dialogue would provide a “much needed platform for the private sector players in our economy to come together and proffer solutions to the several challenges bedeviling the health sector in Nigeria.”

Odo said the association intends to use the fund to drive people-oriented projects such as the ‘Save One Million Nigerian Mothers Initiative,’ aimed at reducing the high rate of maternal and infant mortality in the country.