Mirabel Retracts Rape Allegation, Apologises To Nigerians

312 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

TikTok user Mirabel has publicly withdrawn her earlier rape allegations, admitting that the claims were fabricated and apologising to Nigerians for misleading the public.

In a phone conversation obtained by THE WISTHLER online, she said, “Nigerians please forgive me. I am sorry. I am tired,” acknowledging that she made up the story and created a fake account to support her narrative.

She further confessed that the TikTok page was created by her in an attempt to make the allegations appear credible, a revelation that has sparked widespread reactions across social media platforms.

Mirabel disclosed that she has been battling severe emotional distress, revealing that she has been going through an extremely difficult period in her life.

According to what she told VeryDarkMan (VDM), she recently lost her father, mother, and brother, leaving her without immediate family support. She described herself as an orphan struggling to cope with overwhelming grief and loneliness.

Advertisement

She also admitted to experiencing serious mental health challenges and said she had reached out to social media personality VDM for help during her time of crisis.

The development has generated mixed reactions from members of the public, with some expressing anger over the false allegations and others calling for compassion in light of her emotional struggles.

Advocates have noted that false claims can have serious consequences, while also stressing the importance of mental health awareness and access to professional support for those in distress.

As of the time of filing this report, authorities have not released any official statement regarding the matter or indicated whether further action will be taken.

Observers say the incident has reignited conversations about responsible use of social media, the impact of misinformation, and the urgent need for accessible mental health care services in Nigeria.