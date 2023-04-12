My Bid To Be Speaker Will Test Tinubu’s Faith In Women – Princess Onuoha

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

– Urges Male Aspirants To Step Down

Princess Miriam Onuoha, the only female vying for the position of Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives, has called on the President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu to back her ambition and show support for the ongoing struggle for gender equity in political leadership and women’s representation in government.

Onuoha, who recently won a third term as the federal lawmaker representing Okigwe North/ Onuimo/Isiala Mbano constituency of Imo State, made the request on Wednesday in Abuja during her official declaration for the office.

While acknowledging Tinubu’s contribution to women empowerment having picked a woman as his running mate as the governor of Lagos State and supported his wife to become Senator, Onuoha said her ambition to become Nigeria’s second female Speaker offers the president-elect an opportunity to show that he aligns with the 35% affirmative action for women, which allows women occupy 35% of public offices.

“No doubt our President-Elect His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a he-for-she who has always empowered women in all spheres of life, having picked a woman as his running mate as the governor of Lagos state and also supported his amiable wife to become a senator in the parliament in line with the goals of the UN’S 35% affirmative action for women.

“Electing and supporting a female speaker will become another test of him driving the 35% affirmative action as well as part of an action plan toward the implementation of the national gender policy.

“To this effect, my election as the speaker House of Representatives will therefore afford Nigeria the rare opportunity of killing the two ubiquitous birds of gender balancing and youth inclusiveness in its political/leadership landscape, with one stone. Truthfully, I Princess Miriam amply represents the twin-engine essence of Nigeria’s youth and female status quo whom the circumstances of our political exigencies have made an endangered and vulnerable species,” said Onuoha.

She added, “The issues of regional balancing in the Nation’s leadership equation is also another veritable national challenge that my election to the speakership of the House of Representatives will address and resolve simultaneously in the interest of National Unity, Peace and inclusion.”

At the press conference, she described herself as a “dynamic team player” and “a service-driven leader” who understands that citizens’ consideration and participation are what Nigeria truly needs.

Onuoha, who is the pioneer and current Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Disabilities and Special Needs, also appealed to her male colleagues who are competing against her to step down for her.

She said by doing so, the male constants would be contributing to the advancement of Nigeria’s democracy and would be a way of thanking women who voted massively for them during the last general election.

“I want to use the opportunity to show my appreciation and gratitude to the ongoing 9th assembly, and to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Honorable Femi Gbabajabiamila for all the leadership has done to ensure that women are properly integrated in the lawmaking business and the business of the House generally.

“But it is not enough to make us a part of what is happening. We want to own the process, we want to be on the table. We don’t just want to have a voice. We want to have a strong voice so that we can address issues that border on women as critical stakeholders in the Nigerian project.

“…Everybody knows that there’s not been enough inclusion in the affairs of the management of the National Assembly,” she stated

Stepping down, she added, is a necessary step toward addressing gender imbalance and sending a strong message that women are just as capable of leading and governing as men.

“Like you’re aware, in almost about 90 positions in this country, the men have dominated it. Ceding this one position to me would be a way of proving that they are running an inclusive government.

“I use this opportunity to call on my other co-contestants, my male contestants, to consider the love and the care that Nigerian voters have shown to them and as a mark of honour to step down for me in the interest of peace and understanding. If Nigeria and our democracy have to advance, my candidature has to be pushed and the support would come from my fellow contestants. This appeal I make passionately and with all sense of humility.”

Onuoha holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Estate Management from the University of Lagos and a Masters in Environmental Planning and Protection from the University of Abuja.